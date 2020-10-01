|
Wilson Keith Former landlord of the Dukes Arms in Woodford 1984-2001.
Passed away peacefully at home 21st September, aged 81 years.
Much loved Husband, Father
and Grandfather.
Will be sadly missed by all
family and friends.
Special thanks to Marie Curie,
Age UK and all carers and nurses.
A private cremation will take place, donations if desired for
Marie Curie Cancer Care may be sent to Crowsons Funeral Directors,
48 Barnwell, Oundle, PE8 5PS. www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 1, 2020