More Obituaries for Ken Sargent
Ken Sargent Notice
Sargent Ken Passed away suddenly
on 2nd July 2020, aged 87 years.
Much loved husband of Beryl,
loving dad of Jenny
and the late Chris and a
dear grandad of Charlotte.
Private family funeral service
to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel
of Kettering Crematorium
on Friday 17th July at 1.00pm.
A Service of Thanksgiving
will be held at a later date.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for
the Coronary Care Unit
of Kettering General Hospital
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 9, 2020
