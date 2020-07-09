|
|
|
Sargent Ken Passed away suddenly
on 2nd July 2020, aged 87 years.
Much loved husband of Beryl,
loving dad of Jenny
and the late Chris and a
dear grandad of Charlotte.
Private family funeral service
to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel
of Kettering Crematorium
on Friday 17th July at 1.00pm.
A Service of Thanksgiving
will be held at a later date.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for
the Coronary Care Unit
of Kettering General Hospital
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 9, 2020