Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
13:00
Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Bailey

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Bailey Notice
BAILEY Peacefully at
Cynthia Spencer Hospice
after a long illness,
Kenneth (Ken) aged 82 years
of Walgrave formerly of Finedon.
Devoted husband of Diane.
Special dad of Andrew, Helen,
Karen, Amanda & Lynne
& a dear father in law.
Loving grampy & great grampy.
Funeral service will take place at
Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on Tuesday
18th February at 1.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Cynthia Spencer Hospice may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden.
NN10 0LZ Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -