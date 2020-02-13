|
BAILEY Peacefully at
Cynthia Spencer Hospice
after a long illness,
Kenneth (Ken) aged 82 years
of Walgrave formerly of Finedon.
Devoted husband of Diane.
Special dad of Andrew, Helen,
Karen, Amanda & Lynne
& a dear father in law.
Loving grampy & great grampy.
Funeral service will take place at
Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on Tuesday
18th February at 1.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Cynthia Spencer Hospice may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden.
NN10 0LZ Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020