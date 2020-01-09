|
BUTLER Peacefully on 31st December, 2019
Kenneth of Irchester & Wollaston.
Loving husband of Jackie.
Dearest dad of
Mandy & John (son in law).
Special Pammie of Gareth,
Chrissie, Laura & Duncan
& Merida, Jake & Ellie-Lyra.
God Bless.
Funeral service will take place at
Rushden Salvation Army Citadel on
Monday 20th January at 12 noon
followed by a private committal.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Rushden Salvation Army may be sent
to A. Abbott & Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden.
NN10 0LZ Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020