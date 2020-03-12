|
|
|
EVANS Kenneth Francis On 4th March 2020, peacefully at Kettering General Hospital.
Ken, aged 86 years.
Husband of his much loved late
wife Marion, much loved dad to Donna and Paul, dear father-in-law to Martyn and Sarah, loving granddad
to Jasmine and Bradley.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Ken's funeral will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematoirum on Friday, March 20th at 9.30am. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired are being received at the service for Rheumatoid Arthritis.
All further enquiries to
J R Norris & Son, 59 Edinburgh Road, Kettering, Northants, NN16 8NZ.
Tel: 01536 483220.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020