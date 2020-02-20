|
|
|
GENT Kenneth. 81 passed away peacefully
at Kettering General Hospital on Sunday 9th February 2020.
Husband to Pat for almost 60 years.
Kind and loving father
to Wendy & Stephen and
Grandad of Martin,
Megan, Catherine & Edward.
Funeral on Monday 24th February,
3pm at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
Family flowers only please.
Donations would be welcomed for Alzheimers Society through
Toby Hunt Funeral Service.
Tel: 01604 811129
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020