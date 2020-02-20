Home

Toby Hunt Funeral Service (Earls Barton)
The Village Funeral Home, 34 The Square
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN6 0NA
01604 811129
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
15:00
Nene Valley Crematorium
Wellingborough
GENT Kenneth. 81 passed away peacefully
at Kettering General Hospital on Sunday 9th February 2020.
Husband to Pat for almost 60 years.
Kind and loving father
to Wendy & Stephen and
Grandad of Martin,
Megan, Catherine & Edward.
Funeral on Monday 24th February,
3pm at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
Family flowers only please.
Donations would be welcomed for Alzheimers Society through
Toby Hunt Funeral Service.
Tel: 01604 811129
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020
