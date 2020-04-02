Home

Kenneth Hindmarch Notice
HINDMARCH Kenneth Passed away peacefully at
Kettering General Hospital on
28th March 2020, aged 73.
Much loved husband of Rhona,
loving dad of Mark and Joanne,
dear grandad and best bud of Max
and loving brother of Brian.
Greatly missed by all his
family and friends.
Private funeral service will be
held at Kettering Crematorium
on Thursday 9th April.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for KGH Charity
Fund (Lilford Ward) may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons Independent
Family Funeral Directors, Bedford
Road, Rushden. NN10 0LZ
Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 2, 2020
