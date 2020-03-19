Home

LANDRETH Kenneth Thomas Beloved dad, grandad
and great grandad.
After a long illness,
Ken went to sleep peacefully
with his girls by his side,
on 9th March 2020
aged 72 years.
Sadly missed by Claire,
Michelle and Kerry
and his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 20th March at 12.30 p.m.
Immediate family flowers only
but donations, if desired for
The British Lung Foundation
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020
