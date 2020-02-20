Home

Sutherland Kirsty Elizabeth Passed away peacefully on 12th February 2020, aged 45 years. Beloved wife of Brian and mother of Emily and Megan. Will be sadly missed by all her family. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Friday, 28th February at 2.30p.m. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK and the Centenary Ward at Kettering General Hospital may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020
