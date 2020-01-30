|
|
|
SAWFORD Laurence Leslie (Pop) Suddenly, but peacefully passed away on 11th January at Northampton General Hospital,
aged 89 years.
Husband of the late, beloved Dawn.
Much loved Partner of Audrey.
Loving Father to Roy, Keith and Julie, Father-in-law to Lisa, Stephanie
and Malcolm.
A proud Grandfather and
Great Grandfather.
Funeral service at 10.00am Wednesday 5th February at St Nicholas Church, Twywell followed by committal at Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired are being received at the service for Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air
Ambulance Service.
All further enquiries please to
JR Norris & Son, 59 Edinburgh Road, Kettering Tel:01536 483220.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020