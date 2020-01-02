Home

Lee Smith Notice
SMITH Lee Andrew Passed away suddenly
at Coventry University Hospital,
on 14th December 2019
aged 30 years.
Much loved son of Kim and Gerard
and devoted daddy of Archie.
So sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 8th January 2020
at 1.00pm.
No flowers by request
but donations, if desired for the
Air Ambulance
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020
