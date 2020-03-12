Home

RICHARDS Leonard Charles
(known as Len) Passed away suddenly
but peacefully at
Kettering General Hospital
on 23rd February 2020
aged 93 years.
Now reunited with his
loving wife Sheila,
dear dad of Lynn and Karen,
John and Gareth (sons-in-law),
dearly loved grampy
of Joanne and Ben,
Mark and Lorna, Holly and Beth,
great gramps of Isla and Imogen.
No black to be worn please
at Len's request.
Funeral service to be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 27th March at 11a.m.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired for
Cransley Hospice
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020
