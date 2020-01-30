Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Ward

Notice Condolences

Leonard Ward Notice
WARD Leonard Alfred Passed away peacefully at home
on the 24th January 2020,
aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of
the late Valerie,
much loved dad of Steve,
dear brother to Rosemary
and the late Betty.
Funeral service to be held at the
Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 6th February at 12.30 p.m.
Flowers or donations for
Marie Curie Nurses
may be given at the service,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -