|
|
|
WARD Leonard Alfred Passed away peacefully at home
on the 24th January 2020,
aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of
the late Valerie,
much loved dad of Steve,
dear brother to Rosemary
and the late Betty.
Funeral service to be held at the
Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 6th February at 12.30 p.m.
Flowers or donations for
Marie Curie Nurses
may be given at the service,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020