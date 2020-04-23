|
|
|
Winn Peacefully on 18th April at
Claremont Parkway Nursing Home,
Leslie Howard aged 77 years
of Desborough.
A devoted husband to the late Betty, much loved dad to Simon and
father-in-law to Caroline, a special grandfather and great grandfather to all his grandchildren and brother of Lionel. Les will be so greatly missed
by all his family and friends
and all who knew him.
A private family funeral service will take place on Monday 4th May and a celebration in honour of Les will
take place at a later date.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Desborough, Tel 01536 765662.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2020