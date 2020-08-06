|
HOLLYMAN Peacefully on 27th July 2020 surrounded by her family, Lianda,
aged 49 years of Newton Bromswold.
Beloved wife of Mark.
Much loved mum of Sophie and Casey.
Lianda will be greatly missed by all
her family and friends.
The funeral service will be for family and invited mourners at St. Peters Church, Newton Bromswold on Tuesday 18th August at 12.00 noon.
All enquiries to A. Abbott & Sons,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel: 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2020