Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for Lianda Hollyman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lianda Hollyman

Notice Condolences

Lianda Hollyman Notice
HOLLYMAN Peacefully on 27th July 2020 surrounded by her family, Lianda,
aged 49 years of Newton Bromswold.
Beloved wife of Mark.
Much loved mum of Sophie and Casey.
Lianda will be greatly missed by all
her family and friends.
The funeral service will be for family and invited mourners at St. Peters Church, Newton Bromswold on Tuesday 18th August at 12.00 noon.
All enquiries to A. Abbott & Sons,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel: 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -