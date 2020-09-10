|
|
|
GAVIN On August 31st 2020 peacefully at Peaker Park Care Home, Lilian,
aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Tony. Much loved mum of Sheila and
Wendy, mother-in-law of Alex and Robert and nan to Gary and Julie.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Lilian's funeral service will be held
at St Columba's Church, Corby on Tuesday 15th September at
10.15am followed by interment
at Shire Lodge Cemetery.
All flowers and further enquiries
please to Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 10, 2020