Lilian Smith Notice
SMITH Lilian Maud Passed away peacefully at Victoria House Care Home, Rushden on the 26th May 2020, aged 98 years. (formerly of The Forresters, Raunds)
Beloved wife of the late Harold,
much loved mum to Jennifer and Albert, dear Nan to Brian, Ann and Laura, great Nan to Gemma, Tasha
and Jasmine and great great nanny
to Riley, Coby and Jaxon also a dear
aunt to her nieces and nephew.
Due to the current health situation there will be a private cremation for family members only.
Flowers or donations for Victoria House and Dementia UK may be sent
to Crowsons Funeral Directors,
48 Barnwell, Oundle, PE8 5PS
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 6, 2020
