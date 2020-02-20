|
|
|
HAWES Lily Avona On Thursday 6th February 2020,
Lily passed away peacefully at
The Shrubbery Care Home,
Higham Ferrers, aged 97 years.
Lily was the beloved wife of Bill (deceased), loving mother of Sheila
and Steve, and devoted grandmother
of Tim, Jo, Sara Jayne and Alistair.
The funeral service and celebration of her life with be held at The Asher Suite, A. Abbott and Sons, Bedford Road, Rushden at 1pm on Wednesday
26th February 2020.
Family flowers only please, but donations can be made to Alzheimer's Research UK by retiring collection or sent to Abbotts Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020