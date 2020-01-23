|
|
|
DEVINE On 12th January 2020 peacefully with her two daughters by her side,
Linda aged 54 years
of Corby.
Devoted mum to Amy and Danielle
and adored nana to Aidan,
Evie - Grace, Ivy - Rose and Nelly.
Linda's funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Wednesday 29th January
at 11:00 am. All flowers and further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road,
Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020