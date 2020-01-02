Home

Lisa Cousins Notice
COUSINS On December 12th 2019,
Lisa sadly passed away at home aged 58 years.
Loving mum to Luke and sister to Ann.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Lisa's funeral service will be held at
St John the Baptist Church, Old Village, Corby, on Tuesday 7th January at 12.45pm followed by interment at
Shire Lodge Cemetery.
Donations are kindly being received at the service for MS Society.
All flowers and further
enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby,
01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020
