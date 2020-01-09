Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Ruddick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Ruddick

Notice Condolences

Loretta Ruddick Notice
Ruddick On 27th December 2019,
peacefully at her home in Corby,
Loretta, aged 73 years.
Beloved wife of Don,
much loved mum of
Elizabeth,Loraine and Don.
Devoted gran of Oliver and Thomas.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Loretta's funeral service will be held at Our Lady Of Walsingham Church,
Occupation Road, Corby on
Thursday 16th January 2020
at 10.00am.
Family flowers only by request.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road,Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -