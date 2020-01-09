|
|
|
Ruddick On 27th December 2019,
peacefully at her home in Corby,
Loretta, aged 73 years.
Beloved wife of Don,
much loved mum of
Elizabeth,Loraine and Don.
Devoted gran of Oliver and Thomas.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Loretta's funeral service will be held at Our Lady Of Walsingham Church,
Occupation Road, Corby on
Thursday 16th January 2020
at 10.00am.
Family flowers only by request.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road,Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020