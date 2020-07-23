|
|
|
HAVERSON Lorna Haverson of Newton Road, Rushden,
sadly passed away on
July 10th 2020 aged 86.
Lorna died peacefully at home
with her three daughters,
Elaine, Lesley and Nicola by her side.
The three daughters and their
husbands will miss the
support, love and kindness
she constantly gave them.
A loving and caring Nanna,
she will also be sadly missed
by her grandchildren, Ruth, James,
Miriam, Matt, Carla, Ricky and Kerry
and their partners.
In addition her four great children
will miss her love and devotion.
A private service will take place
to celebrate her life.
Donations for Marie Curie
and RNLI may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 23, 2020