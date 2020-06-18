Home

Louise Cunnington
CUNNINGTON It is with overwhelming sadness that we have to announce that Louise
passed away peacefully on 8th June at Kettering General Hospital.
Louise was a loving and caring wife to Trevor, mother to Wayne and
will be sorely missed by her brother and sisters, nieces and nephews
and her many friends. She was much loved by all who knew her and
we are devastated at her passing. Special thanks to Kim at KGH and
also to Twywell and Harrowden
C Wards.

All enquires to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 18, 2020
