Fullerton Mae
(aka Mae Reilly and
Mae McCardie) Passed away peacefully
on 9th May 2020
aged 95 years.
Beloved wife to Alec and then Joe.
A much loved Mum to Thomas, Janice, Catherine (late) and Michelle
and their partners.
Mae was a devoted Grandma to Katie, Thomas, Samuel, George and Mia.
Adored by all of us, we will miss her more than words can say.
The funeral will take place on
Tuesday 26th May 2020 at 11.00 am at Shire Lodge cemetery for family members only.
All further enquiries to
Margaret Rose Funerals
43a High Street,
Corby, NN17 1UU
Tel 01536 203045
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 21, 2020