Marg Britton Notice
BRITTON Peacefully on 7th September, 2020
at Shire Lodge Care Home, Corby.
Marg aged 81 years of Rushden.
Beloved wife of Peter.
Loving mum of Karl & Kerri.
Hazel & Clive (daughter & son in law).
Special nan of
Nicole, Benji, Sam & Steven.
Funeral service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
MS Society may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden.
NN10 0LZ Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 24, 2020
