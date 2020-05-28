Home

Margaret Armstrong Notice
Armstrong (née Bryant) Mrs Margaret Armstrong previously of Bracken Close, Kettering passed away peacefully aged 89 at Penbownder House Care Home, Trebursye, Cornwall on 25th May 2020.
Beloved wife to the late local
carpenter and cricketer,
Eddie Armstrong; son Michael, daughter in-law Jane; and grandma
to Joseph and Nicole.
Due to the current situation, a cremation in Cornwall will be
followed by a celebration of her life
in Kettering at a later date (TBA). Margaret will be missed by many;
she worked as the secretary for Wicksteed Park for nearly 30 years
and then Cheeney / Spiro Engineering and she organised and assisted in many international scout jamborees for Kettering & District and County. Thank you for everything.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 28, 2020
