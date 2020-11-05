Home

Margaret Bland

Margaret Bland Notice
BLAND Peacefully on 1st November 2020.
Margaret aged 93 years of
Higham Ferrers.
Beloved wife of the late Gordon.
Loving mum of Kathryn and Joanne. Much loved nan of Christopher,
Amy, James and Grace and
great grandson of Oscar.
The funeral service will be held at
Nene Valley Crematorium on
Friday 20th November at 2.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Marie Curie Cancer Care may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 5, 2020
