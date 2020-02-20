Home

Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
12:00
Edgar Newman Chapel of Kettering Crematorium
Margaret Bryant

Notice

Margaret Bryant Notice
BRYANT (Nee McCulloch)
Margaret Passed away peacefully on
the 13th February 2020
with her daughter by her side.
Beloved wife of the late Derek,
loving mum of Alison and
Andrew (son-in-law),
loved grandma of Ellie and James,
dear sister of Jean,
sister-in-law and aunt.
Funeral service to be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 26th February at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for
Cransley Hospice and
Alzheimer's Research UK
may be given at the service,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020
