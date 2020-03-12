|
CORNWELL Peacefully on 22nd February 2020
at The Willows Nursing Home,
Market Harborough, Margaret
aged 83 years formerly of Raunds.
Beloved wife of the late Brian.
Loving mother of Susan, Steven,
Darran and the late Lesley.
A much loved nan and great nan.
The Funeral Service will take
place at Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 20th March at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired, for
Alzheimer's Society may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020