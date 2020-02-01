|
DRAGE Margaret On 26th January at
Kettering General Hospital
after a short illness, Margaret of Wollaston, aged 76 years.
Sister of Janet, Auntie to Andrew, David, Simon and Nicola and
Great Auntie to Connor, Charlotte, Natalie and Louisa.
The funeral service will take place at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 12th February at 11.00am. No flowers by request please but donations to
British Heart Foundation, Northamptonshire may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 1, 2020