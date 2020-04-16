Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Garvey (née Crawley) On Friday 3rd April 2020, Margaret passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side, aged 81 years.
Margaret was the beloved wife of Jack and mother to their 4 children, John, Elaine, Alan and Lynne.
She will be deeply missed by her 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A small funeral service will be held on 30th April for immediate family members only.
All flowers and further enquiries please to Co-op Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2020
