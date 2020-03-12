|
|
|
KNIGHTON Peacefully on 3rd March, 2020
at Avenue House, Rushden.
Margaret aged 84 years
of Wellingborough.
Beloved wife of the late Howard.
Loving mum of Ian &
Louise (Daughter in law).
Much loved nanny of
Eleanor, Madeleine & Thomas.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Mary's Church, Wollaston on
Tuesday 17th March at 1.30 p.m.
followed by interment at
Wollaston Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden.
NN10 0LZ Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020