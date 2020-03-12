Home

More Obituaries for Margaret Knighton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Knighton

Notice Condolences

Margaret Knighton Notice
KNIGHTON Peacefully on 3rd March, 2020
at Avenue House, Rushden.
Margaret aged 84 years
of Wellingborough.
Beloved wife of the late Howard.
Loving mum of Ian &
Louise (Daughter in law).
Much loved nanny of
Eleanor, Madeleine & Thomas.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Mary's Church, Wollaston on
Tuesday 17th March at 1.30 p.m.
followed by interment at
Wollaston Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden.
NN10 0LZ Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020
