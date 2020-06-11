Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Mayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Mayes

Notice Condolences

Margaret Mayes Notice
MAYES Peacefully on 6th June 2020 at Kettering General Hospital, Margaret, aged 89 years of Rushden.
Beloved wife of the late Kenneth (Ken), loving mother of Marilyn, Kevin and
Sue (daughter-in-law), much loved
nan of Joanne, Sharon, Laura and Leanne. Dearest great-nan of
Sophie and Caitlin.
Special thanks are extended to Neet
for being such a good friend and neighbour and to staff of Lavender Care who have provided Margaret
with such great support.
A private funeral service will take place.
Enquiries and donations if desired for W.N.A.A. (Air Ambulance) may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -