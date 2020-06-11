|
MAYES Peacefully on 6th June 2020 at Kettering General Hospital, Margaret, aged 89 years of Rushden.
Beloved wife of the late Kenneth (Ken), loving mother of Marilyn, Kevin and
Sue (daughter-in-law), much loved
nan of Joanne, Sharon, Laura and Leanne. Dearest great-nan of
Sophie and Caitlin.
Special thanks are extended to Neet
for being such a good friend and neighbour and to staff of Lavender Care who have provided Margaret
with such great support.
A private funeral service will take place.
Enquiries and donations if desired for W.N.A.A. (Air Ambulance) may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 11, 2020