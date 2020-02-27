|
|
|
Mitchell On 10th February 2020, peacefully at her home
in Corby, Margaret
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Frank and much-loved mum of Frank,
Estelle and Tracy. Mother-in-Law of Klara and Jimmy and a special nana
to Lisa, Lee, Lauren, Beth and Elise.
She will be sadly missed by
her family and friends.
Margaret's funeral service will
be held at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on 5th March at 11:30am.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired are being
received at the service or may be
sent to Cransley Hospice, Kettering.
All enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020