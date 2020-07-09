Home

A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Notice

Margaret Palmer Notice
Palmer Margaret Audrey Hilary and Elaine and their families would like to thank all those who have expressed their sympathy in
the sad loss of Margaret.
To Sue Homer, we send our heart felt thanks for presiding over a beautiful service and tribute to our
Dear Mum, Nan and Great nanny.
Thanks also to Jan's florist for the beautiful floral tributes.
Finally, to A. Abbott & Sons
for their care and professionalism during these difficult times.
Thank you for the donations that have been received by Abbotts on our behalf for Dementia Care UK.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 9, 2020
