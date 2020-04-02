|
|
|
PHILLIPS (née Comber)
Margaret Peacefully at Temple Court Care Home,
Kettering on Tuesday 24th March 2020,
aged 88 years.
Much loved wife of Ivor,
loving Mother of Andrew,
Stephen and John,
Mother-in-law of Marie,
Sharon and Angela,
a loved nan of Emma, Ben,
Jack, Siobhan, Liam and Zach
and a dear sister of Martin.
Private funeral service will be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 8th April at 1.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, for
the Alzheimer's Society
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 2, 2020