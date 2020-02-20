|
|
|
Reed Margaret Ethel Formerly of Islip.
Passed away peacefully on
13th February 2020, aged 95 years.
Much loved wife of Len.
Dearly loved mum of Vivien and Sheila, sons in law Barry and the late Frank.
Devoted nan and great nan to all
of her grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by all
of her family.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 27th February, 11.30am in
The Albert Munn Chapel of Kettering Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for The Air Ambulance Service may be sent to Crowsons Funeral Directors, 48 Barnwell, Oundle, Peterborough, PE8 5PS, www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020