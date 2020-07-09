|
|
|
STANYARD Margaret Peacefully on 3rd July 2020
at Elmbank Care Home,
Margaret, aged 93 years.
She was much loved
by all who knew her.
A private funeral service will be held in the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 22nd July at 1pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired are being received by the family for Cransley Hospice.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
91a London Road, Kettering,
NN15 7QD, Tel: 01536 513123.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 9, 2020