Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Kettering
92a London Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 7QD
01536 513123
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2020
13:00
Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Stanyard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Stanyard

Notice Condolences

Margaret Stanyard Notice
STANYARD Margaret Peacefully on 3rd July 2020
at Elmbank Care Home,
Margaret, aged 93 years.
She was much loved
by all who knew her.
A private funeral service will be held in the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 22nd July at 1pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired are being received by the family for Cransley Hospice.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
91a London Road, Kettering,
NN15 7QD, Tel: 01536 513123.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -