Margaret Toomey

Notice Condolences

Margaret Toomey Notice
Toomey On December 23rd at Kettering General Hospital, Margaret aged 79 years.
Much loved mum of Chris, Pat, Maureen and Marie.
She will be sadly
missed by all of her family.
Margaret's funeral service will be held at The Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Wednesday 22nd January at 2.30pm. Flowers welcome and donations if desired are being received for Macmillan Cancer Support.
All flowers and further enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby, 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020
