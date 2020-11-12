Home

UPTON On 4th November 2020 at Park
House Care Home, Wellingborough,
Margaret, aged 86 years, of Wollaston.
Beloved wife of the late Len.
Loving mum of Harvey.
Margaret will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Tuesday
17th November at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for British Heart Foundation
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2020
