The Co-operative Funeralcare Kettering
115-117 Rushton Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN14 2QB
01536 765661
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 14, 2020
11:00
Warren Hill Crematorium
Kettering
Marge May Notice
May Marge On 23rd July 2020, peacefully passed away at Kettering General Hospital.
Beloved Wife of the late Peter, much loved Mum of David and Trish,
Mother-in-law of Ann and Kelv, Grandma of Claire, Bradley and Ellis, Great Grandma of Lola and Faith.
Marge's funeral service will be held for immediate family only, due to today's circumstances, at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Friday 14th August at 11am, at Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
115/117 Ruston Road,
Desborough, NN14 2QB
Tel: 01536 765662
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 30, 2020
