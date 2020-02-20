|
|
|
CLARK Margery Ellen Peacefully on
Wednesday 12th February 2020 in Ladysmith Road Care Home, Margery aged 92 years,
sadly passed away.
Beloved wife of the late Leslie James,
proud mum to Terry, Carol and Heather, Margery was also a wonderful nannie, mum in law, sister, sister in law and a well respected lady
who will be sadly missed.
Her funeral service will be held
at Grimsby Crematorium on
Wednesday 4th March 2020
at 10.30am.
Donations if desired to Diabetes UK,
Wells Lawrence House,
126 Back Church Lane, London, E1 1FH or floral tributes will be received by
Steven Near Funeral Directors,
36 Wellowgate, Grimsby, DN32 0RA.
Tel: 01472357713
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020