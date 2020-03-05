Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00
St Brendan's Catholic Church
Beanfield Avenue
Corby
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Warne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Warne

Notice Condolences

Maria Warne Notice
WARNE On the 25th February 2020, Maria passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, aged 72 years.
Wife of late Brian Warne.
Mother to Marcus and Claire and Grandmother to Rowan and Aydan.
Maria will be received into St Brendan's Catholic Church, Beanfield Avenue, Corby on Wednesday
11th March at 4.30pm.
Maria's funeral and Requiem Mass
will be held on Thursday 12th March at 10:00 am followed by Committal at Warren Hill Crematorium Kettering.
All flowers and further inquiries please to the Co-operative Funeralcare,
1 Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -