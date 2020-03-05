|
|
|
WARNE On the 25th February 2020, Maria passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, aged 72 years.
Wife of late Brian Warne.
Mother to Marcus and Claire and Grandmother to Rowan and Aydan.
Maria will be received into St Brendan's Catholic Church, Beanfield Avenue, Corby on Wednesday
11th March at 4.30pm.
Maria's funeral and Requiem Mass
will be held on Thursday 12th March at 10:00 am followed by Committal at Warren Hill Crematorium Kettering.
All flowers and further inquiries please to the Co-operative Funeralcare,
1 Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020