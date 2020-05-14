|
|
|
TYSOE Marian Ellen Passed away on Monday 4th May 2020, at home, aged 91 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Stan, and devoted companion of the late Ray.
A much loved Mother, Sister,
Mother-in-law, Grandmother,
Great Grandmother and Aunt, and
a good friend to many.
Marian will be sadly missed by all who had the privilege to know her.
There will be private family funeral
due to the current restrictions.
A service of thanksgiving will be
held at a later date.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Marian are however being gratefully received for Rushden Mind, Marie Curie or Age UK. and may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ or online at
www.abbottfunerals.co.uk/
make-a-donation/. Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 14, 2020