|
|
|
FLAWN Peacefully, after a short illness on 4th January 2020 in the presence of her family, Marie aged 90 years, formerly of Irthlingborough.
Beloved wife of the late Geoffrey, loving mother of Graham and the late Roger and Brian, dear mother in law of Karen, much loved grandma of Rachel and Marcus and their partners.
Funeral service to take place at
St Peter's Church, Irthlingborough on Tuesday 21st January at 2:00pm followed by a short committal service at Nene Valley Crematorium
where all are welcome.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to National Association For The Blind (NAB).
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020