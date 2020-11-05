Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Kettering
92a London Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 7QD
01536 513123
Marie Halliwell Notice
Halliwell Marie On 20th October 2020,
peacefully at home surrounded by her family, Marie aged 36 years.
Beloved daughter of Lesley and Steve, also loving sister of James, Barry, Mathew, Russel and Debbie.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Marie's funeral service will be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 12th November.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for Marie Curie may be directly sent to
mariehalliwell.muchloved.com.
All further enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD. Tel. 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 5, 2020
