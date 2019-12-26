Home

Marie Laughton Notice
LAUGHTON Née Bradshaw Passed away peacefully in her
home on 17th December,
Marie aged 93 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Peter.
A much loved Mother of
Christine and Andrew and a
dear Gran of Matthew and Alice.
The funeral service will take place at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering
Crematorium on Friday 3rd January at 12noon. Family flowers only please but donations to Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) may be sent to:

Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 26, 2019
